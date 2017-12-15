Library letters from the heart

From: Cllr Fran Pritchett

Chair, Willingdon Action Group

I would like through your column to give a tremendous thank you to the members of the Save Willingdon Library Action Group who have worked tirelessly in recent weeks to highlight how very important our much loved Willingdon Library is.

The group consists of three members of staff from our Willingdon Community School, a member of staff from Willingdon Primary School, young mums and dads and also representatives, including me, from the older generation.

The biggest thank you I would like to give is to all the young children and students in our parish who have between them written nearly 800 letters to Councillor Glazier setting out the reasons why our Willingdon Library is so important to them and should remain open.

As they were all individually enveloped, it is to be hoped their efforts will not be in vain. They were all written from the heart with no guidance from parents or teachers – they all knew exactly what they wanted to say and illustrated some with sad faces.

Let us hope that the best Christmas present we all get this year is the news that it has been decided to have a rethink on other ways that savings can be achieved without losing this vitally important local resource which is the hub of our Willingdon community.