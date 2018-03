From: M J Finnis

Rise Park Garden

We should be pleased to have a Lib Dem remoaning council with a sense of humour.

While not being able to budget within plus or minus £9 million pounds on £44 million, they unhesitatingly pinpoint that Brexit is the first mentioned reason.

Applying their logic, Brexit is no doubt also the reason that England came next to bottom in the Rugby Six Nations and also for the current bad weather.