Level crossing safety fears

From: Peter Cox

Albert Road, Polegate

On Friday 17th November a lady was hit by a lowering barrier at Polegate level crossing.

When the signaller was located at the Crossing the lowering process was monitored.

There was a pause option and anyone already on the crossing was allowed to get clear.

I questioned the suitability of the automatic system as the barriers are activated by approaching trains and after eight seconds of lights the first two barriers will drop onto anything and anyone.

The pause safety option has been taken away.

I have asked for either a CCTV system similar to Hampden Park be installed or the radar scan be done before any barrier is lowered but Network Rail refuse.

I have timed elderly disabled users taking between 22 and 36 seconds to cross but they only have eight seconds to get across with the current system and those already on the crossing when closure is activated cannot get clear.