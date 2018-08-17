Let’s say sorry for temporary works to Eastbourne town centre

From: Jane Lamb

Milnthorpe Road

It is really sad to see visitors and townspeople trying to negotiate the building site that is the centre of Eastbourne at the moment.

People are patient and generally good humoured about it, but it presents a really run down and depressing appearance at the moment.

Why are there no notices apologising for the inconvenience and thanking people for their patience during the work?

It would show some basic respect and care for people during the transition.

Have we lost our manners or do the leading group on the council think we are not worthy of politeness?

It is such a shame. A few hanging baskets outside our beautiful Town Hall wouldn’t go amiss either.

We are a stunning seaside town and rely on our visitors and the good folk who live here having a positive experience in the town centre.

At the moment it is a nightmare, so let’s say we’re sorry for the temporary inconvenience caused.