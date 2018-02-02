Let council get on with its work

From: G Rossetti

Clarence Road

I read the with interest the comments made by Mr Gulzar in the Herald (January 26) regarding his request for the planning department to speed up his application to carry out improvements on the Lions Pier.

Any form of planning application has to go through the necessary process and when this is listed will obviously take longer due to further consultation.

May I suggest that Mr Gulzar stops complaining about his new business venture, stops complaining about his belief of lack of council support and allow the council to just get on with their work.

I don’t believe there is a priority system, each case is different, some quicker than others due to the complexity of the each case.