Leaving the EU will harm Eastbourne

From: Will Callaghan, Miles Berkley, Marina Castledine, Stuart Lambert, Richard Jackson, Alex Read, Camille Obligis, Olly Prentice, Maja Jones, Heidi Lane, Jon Pratty, Ray Burnside, Jim Richards, Rob Price, Teri Sayers Cooper, Phil Burrowes, Andrew Durling, Tim Church, Clare Hackney, Joel Fielder, Chris & Rita King, Rhyddian Pugh, Adam McNaught-Davis, Daniel King, Dave Lynch, Helen Greaves Warren, Phil Nelson, Jo Seaman, Harry Farmer, Ian Pollard, Nick Turton, Michael Dale, Amy Zamarripa Solis, Dan Bennett, Anastasia Witts, Rebecca Whippy, Elizabeth Doak, Simon Barker, John Harman, Catherine Tonge, Dave Poole, Martin Nathan, Michael Eccles, Jenny Wood, Richard & Emma Mason

We’re a group of local creative professionals who voted to Remain in the EU. We all live in and around Eastbourne, and many of us have started companies here.

Our town’s creative sector generates £204m a year according to NESTA.

After the vote, we resolved to make the best of Brexit.

Two years on, it’s clear that leaving the EU will harm our town and country. We’re either headed for a ‘no deal’, or terms that are far worse than the ones we have already.

Now we know the facts about leaving, we’re joining calls across the country for a People’s Vote on the final deal.

EU funding for our activities has dried up, and it’s not clear the UK government will make up the shortfall.

Our regulatory future is uncertain. It sounds boring, but livelihoods depend on it.

Several of us are facing an acute talent shortage as EU colleagues pack their bags.

They’re choosing other countries over the UK. Leaving the EU leaves us worse off. We’re poorer culturally and financially.

We don’t agree with everything the EU says. There’s a lot to fix, and being ‘in’ is the best place to start.

Please tell your families, friends and colleagues about a People’s Vote. Please lobby our MP Stephen Lloyd and councillors. The time is right to vote on the deal.