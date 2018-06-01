Lack of drop off space at station

From: C Morgan

Upper Carlisle Road

I write about the ability – or rather lack of – to drop off at Eastbourne station. When coming from Meads area there is nowhere.

Then the annoyance of travelling around the one way system to return. As I now see this area outside the station is being dug up, how about fitting in a drop off somewhere –how has no-one thought this through?

All that circle space for taxis who are also up Old Orchard Road – and there is so much space at the far end of the car waiting area at the end of under cover parking, that never seems to be used also.

Only yesterday there were about four other people trying to drop off and having to use the bus stop.