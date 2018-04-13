Lack of control on development

From: Leslie Gibbons

Meads Road

It is noted that Stephen Lloyd takes every opportunity to associate himself with all local events and issues with a view to helping improve his profile and keep his image before the general public through the self publicity which is consequently afforded.

There are major issues which it seems he studiously avoids getting involved with: the matter of Eastborne Liberal Democratic Council’s activities - recently the handling of the contract for the work on the Devonshire Park site. This is not a surprise as he is a Liberal Democrat of course. The inescapable fact is that the cost of this work has escalated and we are offered all sorts of reasons for this. It also seems to have taken forever. The reasons not put forward are much more likely to be a fundamental lack of proper control in terms of money and time. It contrasts with the work on the Arndale Centre which goes on apace without any delays. Perhaps this is an illustration of the difference between public and private management.