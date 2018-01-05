Kindness and compassion

From: Diane Gautreau

Richmond Road Pevensey Bay

I would like to thank all social services and adult social care. I could not thank them all enough on behalf of myself or my late husband. Not only did they help and respond so quickly but also kept in contact with kindness, concern and with compassion. I would also like to thank the Ambulance service and paramedics who treated my husband with compassion, respect and dignity. I would also like to thank Conquest Hospital for looking after him in end of life care. They also looked after me with kindness, genuine care, fed and watered me, and provided a bed for me to be with him. A thank you is not enough from me.