From: Peter Jeffery

Michel Dene Close, East Dean

Annemarie Field is spot on in criticising the new traffic lights arrangement at the station junction (Out in the Field, April 13).

She does not mention the fact they are turned off for much of the day which makes the whole area doubly dangerous with no pedestrian interval for the large crowds crossing to reach buses from trains and the Arndale. If this is to last 62 weeks someone is going to get seriously injured or worse.