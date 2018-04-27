It’s not just the High Street

From: P Church

Marle Green

When the contractors are in the area to rectify the failed road surface in Hailsham High street, perhaps they could also amend the area in Vicarage Lane outside the Wealden offices where a large pond, up to ten yards long and too wide to step over, forms when it rains.

Rainwater rises next to a storm drain from which the poorly laid camber keeps it away. Not to mention the pimpled paving at the crossing, directing the visually impaired into the hedge and wall at the back of Waitrose.