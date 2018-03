From: Shaun Elliot

Retired clubber, South Africa

So sorry to hear that Atlantis is about to close.

I met my now wife there in 1999. Maria, who is Finnish, now lives in my home country of South Africa with our two kids Finn, 10, and Heli, 8.

We spent many, many evenings there but not enough to improve my dancing skills I’m afraid. I’m still terrible.