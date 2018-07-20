Is there enough infrastructure to support extra housing in Polegate area?

From: Richard Sharp

Shepham Lane, Polegate

Once again, many thousands of new houses are planned to be built in our already overcrowded area.

What about the services that will be needed?

I am already expected to pay a third more on my Southern waste water bill to provide new infrastructure to service these developments.

Doctors, dentists and schools are already at capacity or oversubscribed with the DGH already playing second fiddle to the Conquest.

Fresh water supplies are also very stretched due to limited reservoir and aquifer capacity so how will the above-mentioned services cope?

Restricting water usage is not a permanent option.

What have the local planners done to insure there is sufficient quality and capacity of infrastructure to cover those issues as well as transport and social care for the forecasted demands these developments will require.

Will the money they raise from the Community Infrastructure Levy finance these?

Will they ensure that any Section 106 planning obligation mandates developers to make a realistic contribution to providing these essential services?

After all, the developers are making a killing at our and the environments expense.

There should be a costed levy on each proposed property to cover those provisions in entirety.

And what about the councillors who back these developments?

Do they care about these fundamental issues or are they just “yes men” who are more concerned about their fat attendance allowances?

I say, make the developer pay!