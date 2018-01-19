Is the situation that desperate?

From: Mark Jones

Longland Road

According to David Dimbleby the Towner Art Gallery has a pretty bleak outlook if the council make any cuts of any scale to their budget.

Yet, I see that David Dimbleby has now appointed a new director at the gallery - the top job paying a top salary no doubt.

Surely Niamh Pearce, who was doing the job in an ‘acting’ capacity, could have continued in the role?

Or perhaps their financial situation isn’t as desperate as Mr Dimbleby is suggesting?

Either that or Joe Hill, the soon-to-be new director, hasn’t done his art homework.