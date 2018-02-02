Is supermarket off its trolley?

From: Bev Jones

Upperton Road

Is Waitrose off its trolley? As from Sunday last (January 21) Waitrose Eastbourne announced that there will be no shopping trolleys available inside the store at store level.

Shoppers should collect a trolley from outside the ground level lifts or the car park and take their empty trolley in the lift up to the store level. Bearing in mind that the lifts at Waitrose are frequently out of order how do they expect to continue an efficient service to their customers? Let alone having to queue to take the lift and trolley upstairs for shopping.