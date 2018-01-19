Irritated by charity appeals

From: Pauline and Michael Black

Like many others we gave our support to various national and local charities at Christmas.

Within a week or so we have been approached again by several ... and by one national organisation twice! Would it not be sensible to have an arrangement with regular donors that the charity agrees a time, say once or twice a year for a donation?

Frankly, we can do without the “free” gift and postage waste too. We have now become so irritated by this constant barrage of appeals, which have no relevance to our response history, that we are greatly tempted to throw the lot in the bin.