Improve signs at the Towner

From: Adele Snashall

Waverley Gardens, Pevensey Bay

In response to Trevor Harvey’s letter regarding the impressive show at the Towner: Having been away for many years from Eastbourne I hastily ventured inside to have my first look, remembering all the wonderful art displays at Manor Gardens Towner Art gallery in old town. One look at ground level, a huge disappointment, didn’t understand the arts council ‘Lunar Moon from the centre of the sun’. Onward to the next floor, a children’s fun painting workshop. With the lack of information leading up to the first floor, completely missed the natural selection displays. Maybe the promoters could review the display signs for newcomers like me leading us (by stairs or lift) to all the current exhibitions, or was it at the previous show? I shall return however.