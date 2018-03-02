Impressive show at Towner

From: Trevor Harvey

Sancroft Road

I’ve seen some excellent shows at Towner but none more impressive than Natural Selection.

Artist Andy Holden and his father Peter, an ornithologist, have merged art and science in a fascinating exploration of the behaviour of birds and humans. There are displays of birds’ nests and eggs, along with beautifully presented films on the making of nests and collecting of eggs. That’s all on the top floor.

With an intriguing selection of work from the Arts Council at ground level and a fine variety of paintings from the permanent collection on the first floor, Towner has never looked better.