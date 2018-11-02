Illogical that Brexit should harm Eastbourne, as claimed by 50 names last week

From: Michael Harris

South Cliff

Illogical Brexit views – these have abounded for far too long and now, in last Friday’s Herald, they were yet again expounded, first in an interview and twice in letters, the second of which bore the signatures of nearly 50 people.

It is indeed regrettable that none of those concerned understand the meaning of the words ‘democracy’ and ‘referendum.’

May I elucidate. Democracy includes the control of a group by the majority of its members whilst referendum is a general vote by the electorate on a single political question.

The Brexit referendum was the ‘people’s vote’ – the vote of the people in the United Kingdom.

Nevertheless it is now being requested by both Liberal Councillor Steve Wallis and Mr Joseph Mullen as if it has never taken place!

The majority for Brexit was clear especially here in Eastbourne where on a turnout of 74.7%, there was a majority of 57.3% in favour of leaving.

Regardless of this fact, the group of just under 50 remainers continue their absurd campaign against the will of the majority, this time by preaching a further Project Fear now directly aimed at Eastbourne.

There can be little doubt that EU officials like Barnier, Juncker and Verhofstadt must rub their hands with glee when they read this claptrap in English newspapers.