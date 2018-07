From: B.Booth

Marcia Close, Ratton

This is probably the thin edge of the wedge and we will find that next year we will have to pay to dispose of garden rubbish if taken to the tip.

The council could charge for sacks that residents will have to buy to take leaves and cuttings there.

If ESCC are so short of money why did they vote themselves such large increases in their expenses a few months ago?