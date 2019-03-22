I was proud to be at Eastbourne’s youth climate change march

From: Evie Sier

Longland Road

was proud to be at the Youthstrike4climate in Eastbourne on Friday which joined towns and cities round the UK and the world on this international day of action.

About 100 people attended who were passionate about protecting the planet. The youngsters had made colourful placards with messages expressing their views.

Some of the youngsters came forward and spoke about why they had taken the day off school to attend.

They agreed school was important, but with at most 11 years to stop irreversible climate change it was important to miss a few lessons to try and get things changed. They spoke of the wishes and plans they had for the future, which would not happen unless Governments took action to stop further climate change.