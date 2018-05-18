I’ll return twigs to the council

From: Antony Meadley

Cabot Close

In light of Eastbourne Borough Council’s recent decision to stop collecting garden waste from households (unless they pay extra), I would like to clarify something.

Under UK common law, if trees and bushes from a neighbouring property overhang or encroach on yours, you are entitled to cut off the overhanging branches, but you must return them to the owner. In my case the council’s trees and bushes were growing through and over my fence, so I have cut them and now I need to return them to the council.

Please could the council clarify what address they would like their plant material returned to? Presumably their offices at 1 Grove Road?