I don’t care about the cost of Sovereign Centre

From: Andrew Brown

Bridgemere Road

In response to your headlines about the cost of the Sovereign Centre, I may be alone but I for one don’t care about the cost.

My whole family has learned to swim at the old pool and I now take my grandchildren.

The Sovereign Centre has served a purpose but is now old and falling apart.

A town the size of Eastbourne should have excellent public leisure facilities that people can enjoy.

It’s not right that the only high standard pools are accessible to those fortunate enough to afford membership to one of the private clubs.

We are a coastal town and have plenty of rivers in the area, our youngsters must all learn to swim as a matter of priority.

The new centre will cost what it costs, but we need it and I hope they get on and build it, not for me and my generation, but for the young people.