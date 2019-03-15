“I cannot understand how litter problem has been ignored for so long when tourism in Eastbourne and the Beachy Head area is so important.”

From: Penny O’Brien

East Dean

After reading Mike Grant's letter about the litter situation in various parts of Eastbourne, with which I agree totally, I feel I must ask if I am the only person to notice the state of the roadside in Upper Dukes Drive, a beautiful winding road from the foot of Beachy Head up to the top of the Downs.

I understand the financial reasons for cutbacks, but believe me this is cut ‘outs’.

I drive up and down this road several times a week and cannot understand the amount of litter that has been allowed to accumulate.

It is my belief that it has not been cleared for at least two years (unless someone knows differently) and I can see the same plastic bottles, takeaway and crisp packets etc that have been there all that time, plus added extras.

I can remember when a team of men with a truck would clear all the way up weekly.

Ok, maybe, we cannot expect this these days, but twice a year would be good – better than nothing at all.

This is one of the most popular routes to Beachy Head, even the sightseeing bus goes that way.

I cannot understand how this has been ignored for so long when tourism in Eastbourne and the Beachy Head area is so important.