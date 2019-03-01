I, among other Eastbourne bus passengers, was aghast at actions of driver

From: Laurelee Rudolph

Compton Street

I – among other public transport users – found myself aghast with the display of a bus driver on Friday February 22.

On my daily journey to work, I have become aware how difficult it is for the elderly community to travel.

On this occasion, while waiting for the bus to deliver me and other passengers to their destination the particular driver decided he would not stop and drove directly by without stopping!

I pay for a weekly ticket to deliver me to work, but most buses arrive late or not at all!

What a dreadful service with also impatient drivers (not all I may add) being rude to passengers and inconsiderate to disabled travellers by starting the bus before they are seated.

I believe that Eastbourne Borough Council should address this issue, but it’s not going to happen.