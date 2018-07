From: Billy Biles

Liam Biles Landscaping

Eastbourne

On behalf of the landscaping team which has been working on the new Peace Garden at the Wish Tower, we would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who donated in our collection boxes.

We raised £1,500 towards buying plants for the garden and are absolutely delighted.

People can still donate as we still need to buy plants but in the meantime, thank you once again to everyone for their generosity.