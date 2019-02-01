Huge opportunity for Eastbourne to get adventurous, think swimming pools and an ice skating ring!

From: Dagmar Upton

Regnum Close

Re: Eastbourne Sovereign centre article in last week’s Herald. to read article, click here

It is a great opportunity to think big and be adventurous – swimming pools, an ice skating ring...

The nearest venue like this is in Guilford. An excellent set up, but a little far away from Eastbourne.

Now, when the Beacon is nearly finished, with the lovely shops unlike anywhere else, it is time to build The Hub of Leisure , which no other surrounding town has.

Yes to a restaurant, housing for the staff of the leisure centre. Do we need more shops or another hotel ?

I just hope, when our local council make a decision about the future plan, they keep the same facilities, ie a diving pool , training pools, a seating area for the gala pool, and meetings rooms.

The rumour going around is that the facility will be smaller!