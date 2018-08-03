Huge financial overruns are being incurred by ruling council

Michael Black

Hardwick Road

I could not agree more with the sentiments expressed by Michael Harris last week (Herald letters, July 27).

He is right to demand full disclosure and proper explanations for the huge capital expenditure and grotesque over-runs being incurred by the ruling council on supposedly fixed contracts.

Will it happen? Definitely not!

Council taxpayers will not be given the facts he asks for from the majority party at the Town Hall, notable for its obfuscation skills and putting a gloss on their spending blunders.

My suggestion is simple. The opposition councillors hold a monthly capital audit public meeting to update us taxpayers on the situation regarding major projects.

Importantly, this will also expose information on timing or costs being withheld.

Step forward the leader of the opposition on behalf of those paying the bills.