How pleasing and exciting are the new jetty plans for Eastbourne Pier

From: Jane Schulze

Wilmington Square

I refer to the article "Fresh plans for jetty on the pier".

How pleasing and exciting are the contents of this article by our Eastbourne Sheikh Abid Gulzar announcing plans for a new jetty on our beautifully refurbished pier.

Ever since the demise of the popular William Allchorn leisure boats taking us out to sea and around Beachy Head Lighthouse many of us have been looking forward to Mr Gulzar re-launching such a service.

From the positive residents of Eastbourne we thank you, yet again, Mr Gulzar, for enhancing our town in so many ways.