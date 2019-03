From: Ian Turner

Prideaux Road

We all admire youthful enthusiasm for climate change, it is much needed!

Mr Woods from Moria House was very vocal in support of the climate change march, as were many other schools.

However, I wonder how many of his pupils from overseas jet in and out of Gatwick maybe six or seven times a year?

And how many pupils from the other schools, were picked up in a car or minibus, by parents or school?

Surely defeating the whole object of a climate change demo!