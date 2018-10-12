Horrified by former councillor’s harassment from jail

From: Carol Stanley

Westfield Road

On reading the account of this man’s stalking and harassment of his former wife Amanda, from prison, I was horrified (‘Man who stabbed wife harassed her from jail’, Herald, October 5).

Surely if a man has been convicted of attempted murder, and is divorced from his wife, it should not be possible for him still to be able to make her suffer when in prison.

He was in breach of a Restraining Order.

Are there no checks in prison on letters posted by prisoners? I feel we are too soft on these people, giving them rights and enabling them to use mobile phones, to do deals and all sorts of things while serving a sentence which is supposed to be a punishment.

This poor woman! She must feel as if she can never get away from him and must dread the future if he is given any parole. I know he has been convicted further and the Restraining Order has been made stronger but will it be enforced?

Victims need to be supported and protected I feel so that they can move on in the knowledge that their attacker is locked away and can no longer hurt them.