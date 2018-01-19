Horrified by bus diversions

From: Alison Grover

Asburnham Gardens

I read with horror, your article about the proposed bus diversions, during the closure of Rodmill Drive.

The proposal to send buses number 51 and 54 up and down Prideaux Road can only have been made by someone who has never driven there.

Prideaux Road is a residential street with parking on each side of the road frequently making it difficult for even cars to pass. In addition, cars regularly double-park at the bottom of the road and on the corners with Kings Drive while parents take their children into Thomas A Beckett School. As well as creating significant disruption, this will potentially also be extremely dangerous for pedestrians.

Why is it necessary for Rodmill Drive to be closed for four weeks? It would be much safer and create significantly less chaos if the work were carried out during the night (as for Lottbridge Drove) or if one side of the road were closed at a time.