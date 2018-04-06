Horrific export conditions

From: R Hopkins

Lewes Road, Eastbourne

Keith Taylor, Green Party MEP for South East, speak.s of vital EU safeguards for animal welfare which will, supposedly, disappear once we leave the EU.(“Animal welfare is under threat” March 30)

Where, I’d like to know, have been those safeguards for the farm animals exported live, often in horrific conditions for long journeys across Europe, through the ports of Ramsgate and Dover.

As Mr Taylor must be aware, under current EU single market rules, nothing can be done to halt this appalling practice.

Once we leave the single market following Brexit, such decisions will be back in the hands of our elected representatives in Westminster.

All true animal lovers will surely welcome this.