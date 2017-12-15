High price for shopping trip

From: Jane Wood

Magdalen Road, Bexhill

I got a great Christmas present from Lidl in Eastbourne in the post.

A £95 car park fine for staying for 21 minutes – overstaying the 10 minute, YES, 10 minute ‘allowed’ time – not clearly advertised.

I am a Blue Badge holder. Lidl never enforces its disabled parking spaces – used by all and sundry.

I popped in on 4th December to pick up some items. Had to park a long way (for me) from the door – took five minutes for me to walk each way. Then slowly get around store. Huge queues – no staff to open extra tills. Result: whole shop took 21 minutes it seems.

Even if the car park is under pressure 10 minutes is ludicrous time for almost anyone.

Plenty of people I saw had trolleys full of shopping, many must have over stayed the 10 minute limit – a licence to print money.