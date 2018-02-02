High praise for those at DGH

From: Frances Gillett

Romney Road, Polegate

NHS in crisis? Of course it is, but am I the lucky one.

On January 10 whilst visiting my doctor’s it was decided I needed an ambulance. An all female crew turned up, two paramedics and a trainee, cared for me very well, I spent five hours in A&E and was sent home.

The next day (January 11) I was worse, my GP again sent for an ambulance, Mark and Patience turned up, I could not have been looked after any better, after tests I was taken into Resuscitation, whilst there Mark and Patience popped in to see how I was doing, so kind, caring, and thoughtful.

I was taken up to CCU where the next morning I had a pacemaker fitted. I cannot praise the Eastbourne District General Hospital enough. In all areas I was well looked after, excellent nursing, good food (even the toast was yummy) clean and tidy. A very big thank you to those that looked after me so well, from the Downlands surgery in Polegate to the hospital in Eastbourne.