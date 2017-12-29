Heritage being put at risk

From: Mark Hardcastle

Melvill Lane, Willingdon

Congratulations to Emma Morris (former Eastbourne Towner gallery director) on her appointment to lead Hulls’ cultural legacy following its highly successful status as UK City of Culture 2017. What a difference between Hull and Eastbourne!

One has a council administration that believes in its future as a tourist destination and has achieved £1billion of investment into the city, the other hasn’t.

One demonstrates it civic pride through supporting art and culture, the other doesn’t.

We live in one of the most prosperous and beautiful places in the country but by failing to invest in art and culture venues like the Towner, Eastbourne Town Council is being both financially short sighted and destructive by putting our heritage at risk.

Support the Towner.