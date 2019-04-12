Henry Allingham has earned his place in Eastbourne’s history - and there are better ways of honouring that than naming a retirement block after him

From: Alison Lloyd

Channel View Road

So, the latest retirement block is not going to be named after the late Henry Allingham?

Seriously, I hardly think this could be the best way to celebrate his life and name.

Personally, I feel we as a town should be doing something far better and more deserving of his memory.

Many years ago the town proudly displayed floral cap badges on the slope at the Redoubt, could we not see a tribute to Mr Allingham in the form of a planted bed?

He was the last surviving founding member of the RAF and last surviving member of the RNAS, surely a permanent memorial with a plaque, his photograph and a short passage about this wonderful gentleman be a tad more fitting than his name on a modern building?

Placing a tribute at the Redoubt seems a far better option as it is associated with all things military and historical. After all, surely Mr Allingham has earned his place in local history.