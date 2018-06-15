Help those who are homeless

From: Andy Winter

Chief executive BHT SussexHighlight House, St Leonard’s Road

I was very impressed by the efforts of the management team at the Arndale Centre in cycling the equivalent of Bristol to Eastbourne to raise funds for the national homelessness charity, Crisis.

Crisis is a fantastic organisation, doing some excellent work up and down the country but, sadly, not in Eastbourne.

There are several first rate homelessness organisations working in Eastbourne who make a real difference to the town. They include the Salvation Army, several other church organisations, the food bank and my own organisation, BHT Sussex. We run an advice centre at Highlight House, 8 St Leonards Road, where we work very closely with Citizen’s Advice, preventing people from becoming homeless.

There isn’t a single charity working with homeless people that is not desperate for funds. Please support those that are working in our communities, making a difference in our towns, and to the lives of people who are homeless. Charity begins at home.