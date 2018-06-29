Heartfelt thanks for Carers Week

From: Jennifer Twist

Chief Executive Officer, Care for the Carers, St Leonards Road

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you from all of us at Care for the Carers to all the wonderful people across the county who put so much effort into creating some really valuable Carers Week events earlier this month.

Carers Week celebrated the tireless work of unpaid carers, who look after a relative, friend or neighbour who could not manage without their help.

From events like a fun day and vintage bus trip at the Isabel Blackman Centre in Hastings, to pamper sessions for carers in Polegate, a beautiful open garden in Seaford, and an enriching creative arts session at the Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne, the vital work that unpaid carers do each and every day was really highlighted and celebrated as it should be. We are here to help any unpaid carers in the area who are looking for advice and support, and Care for the Carers runs carers groups and activities across the county, so please do get in touch at www.cftc.org.uk or call 01323 738390 if you need to chat about your caring role.