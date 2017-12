From: Dorothy Forsyth

Member of Eastbourne Friends of the Earth, Meads Road

I must congratulate Stephen Lloyd MP for being so persistent in achieving an investigation into the mystery of toxic haze (Eastbourne Herald, December 8, 2017).

We need to find out the most likely cause of this toxic haze. Was it a passing cargo ship or what was it?

It is good that the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) is now going to investigate this.