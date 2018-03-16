Gunner Miller survived war

From: Nigel Steer

Windsor Way, Polegate

Further to the “Second World War graffiti intact on a Willingdon tree (Nostalgia, March 2)” the records of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission show 143 Canadians with the surname Miller died in the Second World War. Six of these men served in the Royal Canadian Artillery, but as none had the initial R for either first or second names and none of the 143 had the service number L8682, it appears that L8682 Gunner R. Miller, 71st Field Artillery, Royal Canadian Artillery survived the war.

Sadly, the Raymond L Miller referred to appears to have been F/51397 Raymond Louis Miller, West Nova Scotia Regiment, RCIC, of Middle Musquodoboit, Halifax Co, Nova Scotia. His service record shows he was serving in Ontario, Canada at the date of the graffiti, died in Italy 4/12/1944 and is buried at Coriano Ridge War Cemetery. A positive identification of Gunner R Miller will be more difficult as records of those surviving World War Two are normally available only to the individual or family members.