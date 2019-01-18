Greenpeace calls on Eastbourne to clean up its act in order to tackle climate crisis

From: Evie Sier

Eastbourne Greenpeace Longland Road

Eastbourne Greenpeace calls on our MP Stephen Lloyd and all UK politicians to adopt the following green New Year’s resolutions to tackle the climate crisis.

At the end of 2018, the UN’s stark warning that we have 12 years left to limit climate catastrophe was preceded by countless extreme weather events, including the heat wave that hit us here in Eastbourne.

The urgency of the crisis we are facing could not be clearer.

Although some small steps were taken, including Eastbourne Borough Council agreeing to adopt bee-friendly practices.

The wood it selected for the groynes only came from sustainably managed forests.

The council also passed motions against badger-culling and fracking on council lands and supports Plastic Free Eastbourne; a very successful coalition, which is launching Refill Eastbourne on January 26.

In action to this lots of solar panels were put on social housing.

Nonetheless, we need to take much bigger and bolder steps in 2019 to ensure that we can create a more sustainable future for all of us here in Eastbourne and across the world.

Here in Eastbourne, local residents believe that the following three New Year’s resolutions are the most essential for MP Stephen Lloyd and all politicians to adopt:.

1. Properly protect the public from air pollution and significantly invest in public transport

2. Reduce waste from plastic and other materials, and promote a genuinely circular economy

3. Restore nature in our countryside and set up a sustainable, local food system

Unfortunately, all of the main political parties currently fall short against this standard.

I have contacted Stephen Lloyd MP and look forward to hearing from him as to how he will work alongside his fellow MPs to achieve these actions.

Join us to lobby MP Stephen Lloyd too - https://act.gp/lobby.