Good work to help the homeless

From: Terry Gallacher

Seaside

With regards to recent comments in the paper regarding homeless people being a pest and blight on the town, may I ask that you might consider telling your readers what work is done for homeless people in the town.

I see all too often that the middle class of the town and those with nothing better to do or say constantly complain about the homeless people in the town.

I was homeless for over 20 years, living all over the country, drinking myself to death and getting very ill as a result.

I walked to Eastbourne over 10 years ago, very unwell and scared, my life was a real mess.

I found the Salvation Army here in Langney Road. I was starving hungry, so cold and dying really. I lived wherever I could try and sleep, maybe an hour, if that, at night.

The council told me they could not help me ever as they had no space, although I had made them aware I had epilepsy,

The point is, my life has turned around, I’m in my eighth month of recovery, I have my own flat, I am a member of the Salvation Army Eastbourne.

Why? Because they have seen in me what I could not see in myself, all too often people forget that homeless people don’t always choose to live that way but are thrust into that life, all too easy forgotten about.

The Salvation Army Eastbourne work so hard in the town too help everyone to better themselves.

I’d like too think that as well as negative comments you might like to know that there are many like myself making massive changes to there own lives and giving back.