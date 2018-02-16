Give us facts on homes closures

From: Michael Black

Hardwick Road

The consultation concerning the viability of Milton Grange and Firwood care homes has brought the usual knee-jerk response: not to mention the opportunity for easy political point-scoring from those without any financial responsibilities.

Instead of blindly signing the ‘No’ petition how about asking for some facts. Such as, how much is the annual cost? How many people are cared for? How many staff is employed and what are their statutory entitlements? Let’s have some quantification.

Furthermore, what options are available? Places in other care homes? Home support? I don’t pretend to know the answers but personally I’d like to hear the arguments without thoughtless hysteria. Why do we assume that our council representatives, whichever party, are evil intentioned? Aren’t they simply doing their best in difficult financial circumstances?