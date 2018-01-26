Get a Grip on health advice

From: Ben Westwood

Pashley Road

I’d like to congratulate East Sussex County Council for their Get a Grip school attendance campaign that has contributed to making the flu season even worse.

After their ridiculous leaflets asserting that colds are ‘non-contagious’, my children have had school assemblies about how they must come to school if they only feel ‘a little ill’.

I myself have received letters and phone calls from the council because my daughter has been ill so often. She is currently on her sixth bout of illness with a fever, which she most probably caught from classmates.

More and more children have been dragging themselves into school this winter and passing illnesses around. And now I have received a letter from the NHS telling me not to bring my child in with flu-like symptoms. The NHS know about health, the council clearly do not!