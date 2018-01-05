Generous help and support

From: Don McPhee

Hankham Hall Road

Over the past five years, myself and my daughter Abby have put on a number of charity events in Eastbourne to raise money for local charities such as Rebourne Corner, Families for Autism, Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, Refuge and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

None of this would have been possible without the help of so many local businesses and individuals who continue to be incredibly generous and supportive. So through the Herald newspaper, who themselves have been so supportive - especially the lovely Juliet Mead and Anne Marie Field - I would like to say a massive thank you.

Last Saturday we held a Christmas charity night at Willingdon Golf Club, where we had some truly amazing local talent. We had brilliant performances from the Broadway Players (the cast of Oliver), illusionist Chris Chappell, talented magician Kris Singh, the award-winning Bourne Chorus, the excellent Steve Hewlett and Arthur Larger, and the superb Elton John tribute act, Sam Hughes. We’d also like to thank our sound man John Webb, and give a massive thank you to Willingdon Golf Club, their secretary Jackie Packham, and caterers Rachel and Steve.

So many local business have supported us during this time. I’d like to thank Bob Bremer, chairman of Sussex Cars, who has been so generous in sponsoring our six events this year. Other companies who have been very supportive have been Club Class Insurance, Visick’s Cars, Taylor Dain, the Grand Hotel, David Lloyd, Chocolate House, and Eastbourne Events Team, Madeira Windows, DB Autos, BM Hepburns, Georgi’s Coffee Shop, Janet’s Flowers (Tess), Eastbourne Theatres, and Marks & Spencers. A big thank you to Andy and his team at Plan Ahead, and Stacy of Toni & Guy, and Alex of Chatfield’s Jewellers.

We’d also like to say thank you to Eastbourne Mayor Pat Hearn for all her help and support, and our incredibly enthusiastic MP Mr Stephen Lloyd. All in all, well over a hundred local businesses have supported us, which we are incredibly grateful for. So on behalf of all the charities we’d like to say a massive thank you, and wish all of you a happy new year!