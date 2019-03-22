Fun day with a serious message - my thanks to all who supported Eastbourne Disabled Access Day

From: Ian Westgate

Chair, Eastbourne Access Group

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and say a huge thank you to all who helped make Disabled Access Day such a success last Saturday.

So many members of our local community came together to celebrate Eastbourne’s first ever Disabled Access Day it really felt as if the whole town was speaking with one voice.

From retailers and service providers, charities and community groups, adapted sports and well-being to transport there was something for everyone.

It was a fun day with a serious message and showed how so many diverse groups can come together for one cause, Equality and Inclusion.

Special thanks go to The Beacon for the venue and massive behind the scenes support to help the day run smoothly.

With so many organisations and individuals to thank, they cannot all be named here, but one final vote of thanks must go to the public who visited The Beacon, Barclays Bank and the Stagecoach bus to see ‘where they could go and what they can do’.

I am so proud of so many people – thank you everyone.

click here for pictures of the event