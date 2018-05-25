Fond memories of telephone box

From: Joan Masters

Erith, Kent

I had to write to you after reading your article about the red telephone box in Stone Cross (Herald, May 11).

I was immediately carried away down memory lane to an occasion that will forever be etched in my memory.

You see mother was a wardrobe mistress to the late Peter Sellers.

Mr Sellers often made trips to Eastbourne accompanied by mother and I on several occasions. On one such trip to the coast our trusty Hillman Minx came to grief on Lion Hill in Stone Cross. Like the true gentleman he was, Mr Sellers dashed out in the pouring rain to call for assistance from our little red telephone box as it became known.

Whenever I see a red telephone box I remember that frightful evening with fondness. I do hope your reader finds the means to restore our little red telephone box.

As the old saying goes; not many people know that.