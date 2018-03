From: Stacey Pretty

Church Vale Road

I’m very sad to hear of Atlantis nightclub’s closure.

Atlantis was a regular haunt for me and my friends during our late teens and 20s and we made many fond memories there.

From dancing in the cage, to singing the hits at the tops of our lungs, it is sad to think that no one will do that dreaded walk along the pier at 2am trying to avoid getting their shoes stuck in the gaps again! Hopefully something great will be done with the space instead.