Finances are out of control

From: David White

Eastbourne Road, Lower

Willingdon

I am very concerned by the massive overspend on the Devonshire Park project.

In light of that overspend, I wonder is the Liberal Democrat borough council capable of managing the development of the new Sovereign Centre?

At the time the proposed new Sovereign Centre was announced, almost 18 months ago, the cost was put at £24m. Who knows what the cost has escalated to now? After all, the Devonshire Park costs went up by 20 per cent in a matter of months, so I can only imagine that the estimated cost of the new Sovereign Centre is now at least in the region of £29m, and very probably considerably more.

Our town’s Lib Dem-run council seems to have lost its grip on financial reality as more and more expensive projects appear to be going out of control.